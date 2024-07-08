Erdogan, Pezeshkian hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has had a telephone conversation with the newly elected President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, said the press service of the Turkish leader.

Erdogan congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory in the elections and wished him success in his new post.The parties also discussed bilateral cooperation, issues of the regional and global agenda.The Turkish leader also expressed confidence that relations between Türkiye and Iran will continue to develop in all areas in the new period.

News.Az