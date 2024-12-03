Yandex metrika counter

Erdoğan tells Putin that Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity
On Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan informed his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity during a phone conversation between the two leaders, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Erdoğan discussed Türkiye-Russia ties, and recent developments in Syria with President Putin, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

He emphasized that while supporting Syria's territorial integrity, Türkiye strives for a permanent solution to the Syrian crisis, as he said the Assad regime must also be engaged in a political solution.

