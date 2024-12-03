Erdoğan tells Putin that Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan informed his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity during a phone conversation between the two leaders, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah .

Erdoğan discussed Türkiye-Russia ties, and recent developments in Syria with President Putin, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.He emphasized that while supporting Syria's territorial integrity, Türkiye strives for a permanent solution to the Syrian crisis, as he said the Assad regime must also be engaged in a political solution.

