Erdogan to visit Baku

Erdogan to visit Baku

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan, said Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral, APA reports.

The ambassador said the Turkish president will attend a meeting of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States to be held in October. The Turkish ambassador also noted that the date of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council is not yet known.

