Erdogan to visit Baku
- 30 Aug 2019 22:52
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- Politics
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan, said Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral, APA reports.
The ambassador said the Turkish president will attend a meeting of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States to be held in October. The Turkish ambassador also noted that the date of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council is not yet known.
