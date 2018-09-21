Erdogan to visit US to address UN General Assembly session

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the US on Sept. 23-27, where he will address the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly and take part in a high-level meeting on migration issues, the Turkish presidential press service said in a statement Sept. 21, RIA Novosti reported.

“As part of the session, on Sept. 24, Erdogan will attend a high-level meeting on migration issues,” the statement said.

“He will deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly on Sept. 25. On the sidelines of the session, Erdogan will also hold bilateral meetings with the UN secretary general, heads of state and government of several countries, meet with representatives of business circles of the US, Muslim and Turkish communities.”

Erdogan’s Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said that the issue of the Turkish president’s meeting with US President Donald Trump hasn’t been decided yet.

News.Az

