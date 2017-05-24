Erdogan: Turkey highly appreciates Azerbaijan’s achievements in all areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, APA reports.

“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your national holiday – Republic Day,” Erdogan told Ilham Aliyev in his letter.

“We closely follow and highly appreciate the achievements Azerbaijan has attained in all areas since the restoration of its independence, and we are proud of the fact that your country has managed to take an influential position on the international arena,” the Turkish president noted.

“We are proud of the fact that relations between our countries in all areas have reached a higher level of partnership. I am confident that the cooperation between our nations, who share a common history, culture and traditions, will continue to deepen in all areas,” said Erdogan, adding. “On this occasion, I wish Your Excellency, my dear brother, robust health and happiness, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.”

News.Az

