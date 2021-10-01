Erdogan: Turkey not to forget hatred against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

We will never forget the hatred towards Azerbaijan that was trying to liberate its territories from the Armenian occupation, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President Erdogan made the remark at the opening of the autumn session of the parliament of the 27th convocation.

Erdogan stated that Turkey values brotherhood, friendship and cooperation. He also stressed that they will take lessons from the events and look to the future.

News.Az

