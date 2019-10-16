Erdogan: 'When terrorists withdraw, operation ends'

+ ↺ − 16 px

When terrorists withdraw Turkey’s planned safe zone in northern Syria, the nation’s anti-terror operation in the neighbor country will end automatically, Presid

"Our proposal is that all terrorists should lay down their arms, destroy their traps, and leave the safe zone we determined by tonight," Erdogan told his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group.

“When our proposal is carried out in the region, our Operation Peace Spring which only targets terrorists will end by itself,” the president said.

Erdogan said everybody with the genuine concern of not harming the people in the region will respond to his call positively.

News.Az

