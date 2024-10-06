Escalation on the Lebanon-Israel border: Situation as of October 5, 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The conflict on the Lebanon-Israel border continues to intensify as part of Israel’s "Northern Arrows" operation. Despite ongoing clashes, the front line hasn’t shifted significantly over the past 24 hours, though both sides are exchanging fire and engaging in local skirmishes, News.Az reports.

The most intense fighting is concentrated in the areas of Maroun al-Ras, Yaroun, and Kafr Kila. Israeli forces are conducting raids on Hezbollah’s infrastructure, using remotely operated vehicles to demolish buildings. These actions aim to dismantle key elements of the group and weaken its military capabilities.The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported discovering weapons caches and underground tunnels in one of the settlements. According to the IDF’s press office, the stockpiles were hidden in civilian buildings, which Israel claims demonstrates the intentional use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes.In retaliation, Hezbollah fighters have launched rocket strikes against Israeli positions. As of the morning of October 5, more than 100 projectiles had been fired, some landing in populated areas, causing fires and significant damage.Israel continues its intense airstrikes on Lebanon. According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, Israeli attacks over the last 24 hours have killed 46 people and wounded 85. The total death toll since the start of the conflict has now reached 2,036, with 9,653 injured.The strikes are not limited to Beirut but also target other regions. Notably, an Israeli drone strike hit the Palestinian refugee camp of Beddawi in Tripoli, Lebanon's second-largest city, causing further casualties and destruction.Hamas media sources confirmed the death of Saeed Atallah Ali , a high-ranking leader and commander of the Lebanese branch of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. His death is a significant blow to Hamas’s presence in Lebanon, weakening their influence in the region.Additionally, Arabic-language media reported that Hezbollah has lost contact with Hashem Safi al-Din, widely regarded as the likely successor to Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah . There are unconfirmed reports that Safi al-Din may have been killed in an Israeli raid on Beirut. However, Hezbollah officials have not commented on these claims.Tensions on the Lebanon-Israel border remain extremely high, and given recent events, the conflict is likely to escalate further in the coming days, leading to more casualties and destruction. The future of this volatile situation will largely depend on diplomatic efforts and whether both sides can find a compromise to prevent further escalation.

News.Az