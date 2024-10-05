Israeli strikes leave at least six dead in Lebanon
At least six people have been reported killed in Lebanon due to Israeli air raids targeting northern and eastern regions of the country.The strikes resulted in the deaths of four individuals—members of the same family—in a residential building in the town of Beddaoui. Additionally, two others were killed in air raids over the Beqaa Valley, News.Az reports, citing Al Mayadeen TV.
The deadly strike on Beddaoui specifically targeted a Palestinian refugee camp, where the victims included a field commander of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, along with his wife and two children.
On September 28, the Shiite movement Hezbollah confirmed the death of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah , as a result of an Israeli Air Force strike on the organization's underground headquarters in southern Beirut. This attack marked the culmination of years of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, escalating into an open front in southern Lebanon to support the Palestinian resistance.
The IDF launched a ground operation in Lebanon this week, while Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel.