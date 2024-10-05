Israeli airstrike on Lebanon kills Hamas military wing leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leader of Hamas’ military wing, the al-Qassam brigades, was reportedly killed by an airstrike in north Lebanon near the city of Tripoli.

The Israeli military has not commented on the report, which if confirmed would be the first strike on Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest city, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “Hamas mourns the leader of the al-Qassam brigades, Saeed Atallah Ali, and three members of his family, as a result of the bombing of his home in the Beddawi refugee camp in Tripoli,” Al-Aqsa TV reported on Saturday.Hamas has yet to officially comment on the reports.

