Essex lorry deaths: 39 found dead were reportedly Chinese nationals
- 24 Oct 2019 15:40
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 142754
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/essex-lorry-deaths-39-found-dead-were-reportedly-chinese-nationals Copied
The 39 people who were found dead in the back of a refrigerated truck in the English county of Essex on Wednesday were Chinese nationals, according to China Daily.
Officers are continuing to question the vehicle's driver, Mo Robinson, who has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police are working on the theory that the 39 people found in the vehicle were attempting to enter the country illegally.
News.Az