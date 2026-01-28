Estimated losses of Ukraine and Russia in the war reach 1.8 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to a new study, the number of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers killed, wounded, or missing during nearly four years of war could reach two million by this spring, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

According to the report, based on the results of a study released on January 27 by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, approximately 1.2 million Russian and 600,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed, wounded, or gone missing during the war.

The article notes that because both sides conceal the exact figures, the study was based on estimates by the U.S. and British governments.

News.Az