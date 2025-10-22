Estonian FM hails Azerbaijan's crucial egional role

+ ↺ − 16 px

Estonia’s Foreign Minister Magnus Tsahkna praised Azerbaijan’s growing influence and role in the region during his official visit to Baku.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Tsahkna highlighted the steady expansion of bilateral relations and regular dialogue between the two nations, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“This is my first visit to Baku as Minister of Foreign Affairs. We regularly hold discussions on various issues, and relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia are steadily expanding,” Tsahkna said.

He noted that the two countries share common values and geopolitical principles, adding that Azerbaijan plays an important role in the region.

Tsahkna also emphasized that educational cooperation between the two countries is at a high level, which he said is vital for the future and contributes to closer ties between their peoples, with both countries enjoying strong practical collaboration.

News.Az