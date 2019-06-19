"Eternity-2019" Exercises Planning Conference held in Baku
A Planning Conference of the “Eternity-2019” Command and Staff Exercises with computer support was held with the participation of servicemen from Azerbaijan, Tu
During the conference, representatives of the relevant structures of the three countries have discussed the upcoming tasks and issues related to the preparation of exercises aimed at the organization of the protection of economically important projects in the region.
