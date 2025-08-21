ETH set for a bounce after holding key support; UNIL’s projected 5x presale gain could outshine XRP

+ ↺ − 16 px

XRP and Ethereum price reversal? UNIL might be a better bet. The Ethereum price might have bottomed out, the same as the XRP price. UNIL’s projected 5x presale gain makes it one of the best cryptos to invest in.

Despite the 10% decline in the Ethereum price, the Layer-1 coin holds key support, fueling speculation about a bounce. But which altcoin has higher upside potential? Unilabs Finance (UNIL), a novel AI-driven DeFi asset manager, is projected to witness a 5x presale gain, positioning it among the best cryptos to invest in. Could it outshine the XRP price?

Will the Ethereum price bounce from here?

The Ethereum price dumped by over 10% on the weekly chart, hovering around the $4,000 support. However, indicators suggest it is oversold, signaling a potential bounce in the Layer-1 coin price.

At the same time, the number of active addresses is rising, marked by a 24% monthly spike to 9.5 million. Another on-chain metric suggesting a bullish reversal is the 58% increase in mindshare over the past 30 days, presenting a bullish outlook and indicating the current Ethereum price might be a good entry.

The bulls regaining confidence and pushing the Layer-1 coin above $4,200 could ignite an uptrend above the 30-day high of $4,780. Additionally, net ETF inflows could be a bullish catalyst for the Ethereum price.

XRP price nosedived below $3: what next?

The payment-based cryptocurrency fell below $3, representing a 15% dip on the monthly chart. The XRP price hovers around $2.80, having reached a monthly high of $3.60.

A potential dip below $2.7, its 30-day peak, could be the start of a decline toward $2.5. Technical indicators also present a bearish outlook, which suggests the XRP price could fall below $2 before its next leg up.

However, the overall market sentiment remains optimistic. For example, according to Messari, the mindshare is very high, indicating the recent price actions might be fleeting. Moreover, the SEC lawsuit has officially ended, poised to ignite a bull run in the XRP price.

Unilabs Finance (UNIL) — Why the current ICO price is discounted

Since its debut on the ICO block, Unilabs Finance (UNIL) has skyrocketed by 150%, outperforming most top altcoins. From an initial price of $0.004 in the first presale stage to $0.01 in the seventh round, this new AI coin has been charting a bullish course.

As of press time, over $14.4 million has been raised in funding, highlighting massive investor interest. Meanwhile, according to experts, this might be its lowest price, positioning it among the best cryptos to invest in this year. At the listing price of $0.05, investors will see a 5x return by investing at the current price, making it a more compelling bet.

However, it offers more than just gain. Given its novel AI-driven DeFi asset management platform, it is poised to challenge the dominance of traditional financial markets. While experts have compared it to BNB (a protocol with a $115 billion market cap), it could outperform due to features like periodic airdrops and yield-sharing.

Closing thoughts

The Ethereum price is on track for a rebound; indicators suggest the price could reverse. Meanwhile, UNIL is on the list of the best cryptos to invest in this year, courtesy of its combination of AI, DeFi and TradFi. Tipped to outperform the XRP price, the 5x presale gain might be the start of its parabolic run.

