Ethereum price prediction warns of a retrace To $3,800 while Remittix gains global media attention  

Ethereum is flashing warning signs again. Trading near $4,280, ETH is struggling to hold momentum after slipping from August’s $4,880 peak, with analysts warning of a potential retrace to $3,800.

ETF inflows remain shaky, profit-taking is ramping up, and September has historically been brutal for crypto. Even in bullish scenarios, ETH’s upside feels capped compared to what new projects are offering.

And right now, Remittix is the under-$1 altcoin that is grabbing all the headlines as the must-own crypto of 2025. Here’s all you need to know.

Ethereum price prediction: Risk of pullback looms

Ethereum’s technical outlook is fragile. DeepSeek AI models flag three outcomes: a bullish stretch to $5,200, a neutral base at $4,000–$4,800, or a bearish collapse toward $3,200–$3,800.

With regulatory pressure mounting and competition from faster chains like Solana heating up, the downside risk is real. ETH may hold long-term value as the leading smart contract platform, but for investors seeking explosive upside, Ethereum’s slow grind won’t cut it this cycle.

Remittix is the next Ethereum analysts say you can’t afford to miss

While ETH teeters, Remittix (RTX) is exploding onto the global stage. Priced at just $0.103, this PayFi-focused project has raised over $23.6 million. The buzz is only growing louder, with media worldwide calling it the “next big altcoin” and analysts pointing to 40x potential before 2026.

Why? Because Remittix is solving a trillion-dollar problem ETH is struggling to—cross-border payments. With its upcoming Q3 wallet launch, users will be able to send crypto directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries, swap seamlessly between 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies, and enjoy real-time FX conversion at low fees.

It’s not just another token to take up space on coinmarketcap’s list, it’s a working solution with adoption built in from day one.

Key growth drivers fueling RTX’s rise include:

$23.6M raised already showing unstoppable momentum

Direct crypto-to-bank payments in 30+ countries

CertiK-audited & deflationary tokenomics = security + scarcity

Confirmed listings on BitMart & LBank guarantee liquidity

Beta wallet launch this quarter is the ultimate catalyst

Every funding stage has sold out faster than the last, and the $250,000 community giveaway has attracted over 25,000 holders before launch. Once RTX hits exchanges at scale, the $0.10 entry point disappears, forever.

Miss this and you’ll kick yourself later

Ethereum might take years to crawl back above $5,000. Remittix could hit 20x–40x within months of launch. Media buzz, product rollout, exchange listings, it’s all converging now, and early investors are perfectly positioned to ride the wave before retail floods in.

Every cycle has that one token everyone regrets ignoring: 2017 had ETH, 2021 had SOL. 2025 belongs to RTX. The window is closing fast, and those who wait will only watch others cash out life-changing gains.

