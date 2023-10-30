Ethnic hatred against Azerbaijan still prevails in Armenia: Deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ethnic hatred against Azerbaijan and calls for it in Armenai continue at the state level, said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.

He made the remarks while speaking during the presentation of the report "Hate Crimes and Incitement of Hate Against Azerbaijanis", News.Az reports.

Mammadov noted that there were also racist statements made by Armenian government officials at various times.

“Unfortunately, these ideas are still spreading today. The activities of those who called for violence against Azerbaijanis were neither prohibited nor punished. On the contrary, they received support from the Armenian government. While such slogans are punishable in Armenian legislation. But Armenia calls it “freedom of speech”,” the deputy FM added.

