EU aims to boost defense cooperation with 5 non-EU NATO members

The president of the European Council stated on Friday that EU cooperation with like-minded NATO partners is "vital for international security," following a videoconference with leaders of non-EU NATO members.

The EU had a videoconference meeting with leaders of Türkiye, the UK, Canada, Norway, and Iceland -- states that are a member of NATO and not of the EU, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, and Kristrun Frostadottir, prime minister of Iceland, attended Friday's video conference meeting with EU leaders, said Antonio Costa.

He noted that they debriefed the leaders on the important decisions taken at the European Council Thursday night and their meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Our cooperation with likeminded @NATO partners is vital for international security. For Ukraine. For stepping up our joint efforts on defence," Costa said on X, following the meeting.

He added: "Together with our partners in Europe, across the Atlantic, and beyond, we need to work to support Ukraine and ensure a just and lasting peace."

"With our REARM Europe plan, we are stepping up in defence. For the defence of our people, territories and assets. And for the long-term security of our brave neighbour Ukraine," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X.

For the EU side, the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also attended the meeting, along with Costa and von der Leyen.

An EU official told Anadolu that during the meeting, Costa focused on Ukraine, while von der Leyen on defense issues and briefed the leaders on the results of the European Council meeting.

The five countries welcomed this initiative and stressed the importance of close coordination among partners, said the official, mentioning that the leaders expressed their determination to contribute to joint efforts to support Ukraine and enhance defense cooperation.

They also emphasized the importance of NATO and the need for the alliance to complement all efforts.

The official also noted that Costa committed to continuing coordination with the participant leaders in this format.

Thursday's European Council conclusions stated that the EU "underlines the importance of working together with like-minded non-EU partners."

News.Az