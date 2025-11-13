EU allocates €6 billion to Ukraine from frozen Russian funds

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union will provide €6 billion to Ukraine, sourced from frozen Russian assets, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday.

Von der Leyen highlighted recent Russian attacks, noting that in a single day last week, over 40 ballistic and cruise missiles and nearly 500 drones targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, destroying two major power plants, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“This winter will shape the future of the war, and our response must rise to the challenge,” she said, emphasizing that the funds will stabilize Ukraine’s energy grid, repair damage from strikes, and support critical infrastructure, including anti-drone equipment.

Ukraine is also exploring a reparations loan, redirecting frozen Russian assets to cover budget deficits, an idea backed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The European Commission is preparing a new financial assistance plan for Ukraine, with further details expected soon.

News.Az