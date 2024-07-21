EU and Kazakhstan unite to develop the Middle Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Asif Aydinli



The European Commission and Kazakhstan have launched the Coordination Platform for the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor. According to the EU Delegation to the Republic of Kazakhstan, the new platform aims to enhance the safety and resilience of this corridor. The platform's goal is to expand the capabilities of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, transforming it into a multimodal and competitive route that connects Europe with Asia in 15 days or less.

The launch event for the Coordination Platform gathered representatives from Central Asian countries, as well as other states located along the corridor. International financial institutions and G7 countries not part of the EU also participated, underscoring the significance and international support for this project., emphasized the importance of developing transport infrastructure and strengthening transport links for the economic growth and prosperity of the regions. According to him, the creation of the Coordination Platform provides a unique opportunity to unite efforts, share experiences, and opinions to achieve common goals. Partners from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey are invited to participate in this work, which is particularly important in light of the implementation of large and sustainable projects for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Karabaev noted that the development of this corridor will contribute not only to economic growth but also to cultural and social exchange between the countries of the region.The Minister expressed gratitude to the representatives of countries and organizations for their participation and interest in creating this unique platform, and thanked the European Union for its support and contribution to the development of Central Asian countries. He emphasized that such a level of international cooperation is necessary for the successful implementation of such an ambitious project., noted that the creation of the Coordination Platform for the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor is a significant step forward in cooperation aimed at bringing Central Asia and Europe closer together. Sustainable transport connectivity is crucial for strengthening the economic growth of the region and its interconnectivity with Europe. Brussels is committed to supporting its regional partners in achieving their development and environmental protection goals. He stressed that improving transport infrastructure contributes not only to economic development but also to social stability in the region., also attended the launch of the new platform. In her speech, she stated that the Coordination Platform will play a key role in establishing the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor as a multimodal, modern, competitive, sustainable, predictable, high-tech, and fast route connecting Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia. Coordination of efforts among various stakeholders will contribute to deepening ties and sustainable economic development in the region. Bakran also noted that this cooperation will allow the introduction of the latest technologies and innovations in the transport sector, making it more efficient and environmentally friendly.Overall, the platform will promote the corridor and coordinate efforts to implement priority projects in the field of physical and soft infrastructure in Central Asia. It will also stimulate and coordinate investments in railway, road, and port infrastructure. This will improve logistics chains and reduce cargo delivery times, which in turn will lower costs and increase the region's competitiveness in the global market.The EU Delegation to Kazakhstan emphasizes that the European Union has long been a partner of the region, contributing to the improvement of infrastructure and strengthening economic ties, and promoting sustainable development. "Joint work within the framework of the new platform will not only improve transport infrastructure but also significantly strengthen economic ties, enhance the safety and resilience of transport corridors, and accelerate the introduction of innovations and advanced technologies in the transport sector," report Kazakhstan's European partners. They emphasize that this approach contributes to the long-term development of the region and strengthens its position in the global economy.

News.Az