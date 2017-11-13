EU appoints new special representative for South Caucasus and crisis in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Council of the European Union has appointed Toivo Klaar as EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, APA reported citing EU press service.

His task will be to contribute to a peaceful settlement of conflicts in the region, namely the crisis in Georgia and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as to encourage regional cooperation.



Prior to this appointment, Toivo Klaar served as Head of the Central Asia Division at the European External Action Service (EEAS) and Head of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia.



Toivo Klaar succeeds Ambassador Herbert Salber (of German nationality), who had held the post since 8 July 2014.

News.Az

