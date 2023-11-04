EU attaches importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in countering mine threat: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union attaches importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in countering mine threat, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said on Saturday, News.Az reports.

While speaking during public hearings on “Combating mine threat - the impact of explosives on the ecosystem”, hosted by Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, the EU envoy hailed the fact that Azerbaijan considers the demining of territories among its top priorities.

“We closely collaborate with civil society organizations, and naturally, this includes the issue of mine threat. The EU supports and will go on backing the efforts of the Azerbaijani government in eliminating the mine threat,” he said.

Ambassador Michalko also declared the EU’s readiness to assist in awareness-raising activities in demining.

News.Az