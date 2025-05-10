EU chief calls for Ukraine ceasefire with no preconditions

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated on Saturday that a ceasefire in Ukraine must be enacted without any preconditions, warning that Moscow would face additional sanctions if it violates the agreement.

“We support the proposal for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire. It must be implemented without pre-conditions to pave the way for meaningful peace negotiations,” she said on X, formerly Twitter, News.Az reports citing Kyiv Post.

Von der Leyen posted her message as the leaders of France, Germany, Britain and Poland were visiting Kyiv to show solidarity for Ukraine and ratchet up the pressure on Moscow for a ceasefire.

“The ball is now in Russia’s court. We stand ready to maintain strong pressure on Russia and impose further biting sanctions in the event of a breach of a ceasefire,” said the commission president

The Kremlin has shown no signs of halting its invasion of Ukraine, despite US President Donald Trump pushing for a ceasefire. Moscow warned earlier there could be no truce unless the West halted arms deliveries to Kyiv. Von der Leyen said the overall aim was to forge a “just and lasting peace for Ukraine”, which would in turn be vital for security and stability across Europe.

News.Az