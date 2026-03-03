EU Commissioner: Azerbaijan’s gas supply will remain a vital backbone of the EU’s energy security

“As we continue to reduce our dependence on Russian gas, the importance of our partnership with Azerbaijan will increase, bringing benefits for Europe's energy security and Azerbaijan's economy,” Dan Jørgensen, EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing, said during the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council held in Baku on Tuesday.

The Commissioner noted that since the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) started commercial deliveries, Azerbaijan has earned around 24 billion euros in natural gas export revenues from EU buyers through 2024, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Describing his visit as an opportunity to state his position clearly, the Commissioner emphasized: “Azerbaijan's gas supplies will remain an important backbone of the EU's energy security.”