EU concerned over environmental effects of Syria oil spill: Official

The EU is concerned over the potentially serious environmental effects of a massive oil slick in the Mediterranean originating from Syria, an official said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

At a news conference, Tim McPhie, spokesman for Climate Action and Energy at the European Commission, said authorities on the Cyprus island have been closely monitoring the situation and are ready to take action.

At the request of the Greek Cypriot administration for technical support, McPhie said, European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) has moved to send a vessel to the region.

Last week, a massive fuel oil leak occurred from a power plant in Baniyas, located on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, according to naval tracking firm Tanker Trackers

News.Az