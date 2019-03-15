EU: Concluding comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan remains top priority

+ ↺ − 16 px

Concluding a new comprehensive bilateral agreement between European Union (EU) and Azerbaijan remains a top priority, said in the report published on the official website of the organization, Trend reports March 15.

Over the last year, EU-Azerbaijan cooperation has intensified: Partnership Priorities were endorsed; high-level security and transport dialogues launched; improvements to human rights and fundamental freedoms sought, the report says.

The EU report published today sets out the state of play of developments in Azerbaijan since the last meeting of the Cooperation Council on 9 February 2018 and comes ahead of the upcoming EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council, scheduled to take place on 4 April in Brussels. The report focuses on key developments and reforms undertaken and reports on bilateral dialogues that took place.

High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, said: “We have stepped up our cooperation with Azerbaijan, which is a key partner in our neighborhood. The negotiations on a comprehensive new EU-Azerbaijan agreement are entering a decisive phase and we will keep working hard to achieve a modern agreement that addresses all aspects of our relationship, and that benefits citizens from both the European Union and Azerbaijan”.

Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn said: “The European Union is providing strong support to Azerbaijan's economic diversification and reform efforts, including in the key sectors of education, agriculture, and rural development. The Partnership Priorities and the Eastern Partnership 20 deliverables for 2020 are guiding our future cooperation, including stronger people-to-people contacts and support to stronger connectivity, governance, and economy in Azerbaijan”.

The EU reports also say that the organization and Azerbaijan will continue to cooperate in all areas of mutual interest, in full respect of shared interests and commitments, in particular in the framework of the Partnership Priorities where the European Union stands ready to provide the necessary assistance.

News.Az