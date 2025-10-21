EU Council greenlights phased exit from Russian gas imports

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Council of the European Union has "agreed on its negotiating position regarding the draft regulation to phase out imports of Russian natural gas."

According to the resulting press release, the governing body foresees a legally binding, gradual ban on supplies of both pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, with a complete prohibition starting Jan. 1, 2028, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to the draft, Russian gas supplies delivered under new contracts must be banned starting Jan. 1, 2026, but a transitional period is provided for existing contracts. Short-term agreements concluded before June 17, 2025, can remain in effect until June 17, 2026, while long-term contracts can continue until Jan. 1, 2028. Amendments to such contracts are allowed only for narrowly defined technical purposes and must not result in an increase in supply volumes.

The Council also agreed on the introduction of a mandatory licensing system for gas imports. For Russian gas supplies during the transitional period, contract information must be submitted at least one month before import, while for other sources, it must be provided five days in advance. In the case of mixed LNG shipments, documentary proof of the share of Russian gas will be required, as its import into the EU will be prohibited.

In addition, all EU member states will be required to submit national plans for diversifying gas supplies. Countries that can demonstrate they have stopped all direct and indirect imports from Russia are exempt from this requirement. Similar plans will also need to be submitted by countries that continue to receive Russian oil, with the aim of ending imports by 2028.

“An energy independent Europe is a stronger and more secure Europe. Although we have worked hard and pushed to get Russian gas and oil out of Europe in recent years, we are not there yet. Therefore, it is crucial that the Danish Presidency has secured an overwhelming support from Europe’s energy ministers for the legislation that will definitively ban Russian gas from coming into the EU,” stated Lars Aagaard, Denmark’s Minister for Climate, Energy, and Utilities.

The EU Council will now begin negotiations with the European Parliament, which must approve the final text of the regulation.

