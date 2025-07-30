EU countries request €127 billion in loans for defense spending and arms for Ukraine

EU countries request €127 billion in loans for defense spending and arms for Ukraine

In their request to the Commission, countries set out a minimum and maximum amount they will formally request to borrow later in the year. | Lavandeira JR/EPA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eighteen EU member states have requested a total of €127 billion in low-interest loans from the European Commission to bolster defense and potentially purchase arms for Ukraine, the Commission confirmed on July 30.

The funding requests are part of the Security Assistance Facility for Europe (SAFE), a key loans-for-weapons program under the EU’s broader ReArm Europe initiative, launched in March to reduce the bloc’s military dependence on the United States. The SAFE scheme offers up to €150 billion in financing for joint arms procurement, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

Countries expressing interest include Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Spain, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia, Croatia, Poland, Greece, Portugal, Romania, France, and Italy.

While the European Commission did not disclose country-by-country amounts, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said Warsaw had requested €45 billion, likely the largest single application.

“The strong interest in SAFE, with at least €127 billion in potential defense procurements, demonstrates the EU’s unity and ambition in security and defense,” said EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius.

The SAFE program allows EU countries to collectively purchase weapons at lower prices and repay the loans over a 45-year period. Allies have indicated they will also use the program to continue providing weapons to Ukraine, which is battling Russia’s invasion.

The Commission noted that the July 30 deadline was only a “soft deadline” and that latecomers will still be accepted. Member states must submit their formal loan applications and details of planned defense projects by November 30, 2025.

News.Az