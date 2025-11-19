EU Court rejects Amazon’s bid to remove stricter tech platform label

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union’s General Court has dismissed Amazon’s request to remove its designation as a platform subject to tighter EU regulations under the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The DSA imposes strict obligations on major online platforms, including social media and e-commerce sites, to prevent the spread of illegal or harmful content. Amazon had sought to avoid these stricter rules, but the court ruled against the request, maintaining the platform’s responsibilities under EU law, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This decision underscores the EU’s commitment to regulating large tech companies and enforcing accountability for online content across its member states.

