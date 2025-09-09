Ukraine strikes two Russian radar stations in occupied Crimea - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) reported on Tuesday that it targeted two Russian radar stations in occupied Crimea, publishing footage of the strikes.

The attacks hit a 48Ya6-K1 Podlet low-altitude radar and an RLM-M module from the 55Zh6M Nebo-M air defense system. According to HUR, the RLM-M module was destroyed while in motion as Russian personnel were leaving their posts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Radars are critical for air defense, acting as the “eyes” of missile and anti-aircraft systems. The Podlet detects low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and drones, while the Nebo-M can track ballistic missiles and stealth targets.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has frequently been targeted by Ukrainian forces. Earlier this month, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces destroyed an S-300 radar at the Saky airfield in western Crimea.

HUR did not disclose the precise location of the recent strikes.

