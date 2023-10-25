EU engaged in talks with Azerbaijan, Armenia on scheduling next meeting - Toivo Klaar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU is engaged in consultations with Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed at preparing the next meeting, Henri Duquenne, said Spokesperson for Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, News.az reports.

"Indeed, the Trilateral Meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Brussels format would most probably not take place before the end of the month as initially foreseen," the spokesperson said.

However, he noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan have publicly confirmed their commitment to peace negotiations over the past few weeks, in particular to the Brussels process led by President of the European Council Charles Michel.

"We are now engaged in consultations with Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed at preparing the next Summit and it is our expectations that the leaders will meet in Brussels as agreed at the earliest possible opportunity," he added.

Earlier, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, announced that Brussels has invited leaders of both Azerbaijan and Armenia to participate in a trilateral meeting before the end of October.

News.Az