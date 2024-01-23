EU foreign policy chief Borrell’s groundless remarks prove ongoing anti-Azerbaijani campaign by some Western circles: Political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

The latest groundless remarks by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell are testimony to the ongoing anti-Azerbaijani campaign by some Western circles, political scientist Zaur Mammadov told News.Az.

“The ongoing anti-Azerbaijani activities of Soros followers and certain circles in the West, the EU, France, PACE, the Council of Europe, the US and Germany are visible. They prefer to consider some issues from the perspective of Russia. However, these anti-Azerbaijani forces should not forget that Armenia has been the closest friend of Russia and Iran over the past 30 years,” he said.

Mammadov noted that although Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan pretends to be distant from Russia, he keeps doing the exact opposite of what he claims.

The political scientist recalled that Armenia ensured its internal economic growth at the expense of Russia subjected to sanctions.

“Some forces continue to blame Azerbaijan under various pretexts. Azerbaijan firmly rejects these unfounded accusations. It would be better for Josep Borrell and German MP Frank Schwaben to deal with the problems within the EU and Germany,” he said.

Mammadov pointed out that the EU’s mediation in the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization and peace process has already failed.

The political scientist also dismissed the allegations voiced by some Western circles against Azerbaijan as ‘groundless and absurd’.

“Azerbaijan has never made territorial claims to any country. Azerbaijan continues its efforts to open the Zangezur corridor as soon as possible. However, certain forces in the EU and the West stand against the Zangezur corridor. They think that if the Zangezur corridor connecting Azerbaijan’s mainland to Nakhchivan opens, they may be deprived of the line connecting South Caucasus to Central Asia,” he added.

In conclusion, the political scientist emphasized that the EU should not allow politicians such as Borrell to disrupt its relations with Azerbaijan.

News.Az