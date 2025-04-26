EU High Representative, Armenian President discussed Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

“In Rome, I discussed my upcoming visit to Armenia with President Vahan Khachaturyan,” the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaya Kallas said, News.Az reports.

She also touched upon the situation in the South Caucasus and Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

“I reaffirmed the EU’s strong commitment to deepening ties and exchanged views on the situation in the South Caucasus, including efforts to normalize Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and achieve peace in the region,” the diplomat said.

News.Az