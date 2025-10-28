EU leaders call for faster drone defense rollout amid balloon incursions in Lithuania

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union on Monday called for an accelerated rollout of its drone defense initiative after repeated helium balloon incursions into Lithuanian airspace, reportedly used by smugglers to transport contraband cigarettes from Belarus.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the incidents as “destabilization” and a “hybrid threat,” warning that Europe would not tolerate such “provocations.” She emphasized the need to speed up flagship projects, including Eastern Flank Watch and the European Drone Defense Initiative, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The EU’s “drone wall,” part of Eastern Flank Watch, uses radar, sensors, and counter-drone tools to detect and neutralize unauthorized unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) along the bloc’s eastern borders.

European Council President Antonio Costa also condemned Belarus’s “persistent and provocative actions” and urged Minsk to prevent further incidents. “The EU will continue to put pressure on the regime for its complicity in Russia’s war against Ukraine and will support the protection of the EU’s eastern border,” he said.

Both leaders reaffirmed the EU’s support for Lithuania amid ongoing security threats. In response to the incursions, Lithuania has closed airports and border crossings, with authorities noting that the balloons are part of broader “hybrid attacks” and smuggling operations.

News.Az