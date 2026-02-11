EU Parliament approves $107B loan package for Ukraine

The funding is intended to help Ukraine maintain essential public services and strengthen its defense capabilities. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the decision, reaffirming the EU’s long-term commitment to supporting Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Under the plan, €30 billion will be allocated as macroeconomic assistance through financial aid mechanisms, including the EU’s Ukraine Facility, which is designed to provide stable and predictable support to Kyiv’s economy.

The remaining €60 billion will be directed toward strengthening Ukraine’s defense industrial capacity and financing military procurement. The funds are expected to support both domestic Ukrainian defense production and purchases from European defense industries.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola described the package as a critical lifeline, emphasizing its role in ensuring continuity of public services while reinforcing Ukraine’s security.

The funding package still requires formal approval from the EU Council before the European Commission can begin distributing funds. The first tranche is expected to be released in early second quarter of 2026.

EU leaders had previously agreed in December to finance Ukraine through capital market borrowing for 2026 and 2027 after failing to reach consensus on directly using frozen Russian assets for support.