EU Parliament okays measures to tackle illegal online content, services

The European Parliament on Thursday agreed on a set of measures to tackle illegal online services and content, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the parliament said it aims to make internet platforms accountable for their algorithms and to ask for better content moderation.

The draft text was approved with 530 votes in favor, 78 against, and 80 abstentions.

Christel Schaldemose, who is leading the parliament’s negotiating team, said the voting showed that EU citizens want an "ambitions digital regulation."

"Much has changed in the 20 years since we adopted the e-commerce directive, online platforms have become increasingly important in our daily life, bringing new opportunities, but also new risks," she said.

She underlined that the parliament should make sure that "what is illegal offline is illegal online.

"The Digital Services Act (DSA) proposal defines clear responsibilities and accountability for providers of intermediary services, and in particular online platforms, such as social media and marketplaces," the statement said.

"Very large online platforms (VLOPs) will be subject to specific obligations due to the particular risks they pose regarding the dissemination of both illegal and harmful content," it added.

