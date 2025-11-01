EU praises UAE as a "reliable partner" in trade and global security

+ ↺ − 16 px

The president of the European Council stated in remarks to The National that the ties between the European Union and the United Arab Emirates are "not only strong, but strategic," praising Abu Dhabi for its key role in promoting trade with the EU and contributing to global security, News.Az reports.

"The UAE is an important and reliable partner for the EU in trade, in security and in global stability," Antonio Costa said after his first official visit to the country and meeting with President Sheikh Mohammed this week.

The meeting at Qasr Al Shati on Tuesday touched upon the landmark trade agreement that was launched between the UAE and the EU in April, with both leaders stressing the importance of the continuing negotiations over its implementation.

The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) would facilitate business between the UAE and the world's largest economic bloc. "The fact that we are negotiating a FTA and discussing a Strategic Partnership Agreement is a clear demonstration of our commitment to deepen our co-operation," Mr Costa said.

In recent years, the UAE has struck a series of comprehensive economic partnership agreements with countries, aimed at boosting trade. A deal with the EU would be the largest since the UAE signed a Cepa with India in February 2022. It can take between three to five years to implement such an agreement but the UAE has expressed hope to conclude negotiations within a year.

Three rounds of negotiations have already taken place and a next round is scheduled for next month, Mr Costa added.

The agreements would facilitate and deepen existing trade between the bloc and the UAE, as well as create new commercial opportunities. The EU is the UAE’s second-largest global trade partner, sharing $67.6 billion in non-oil trade in 2024.

The areas that are expected to benefit the most once the agreements are implemented are artificial intelligence, security co-operation, research and education, and renewable energy.

"Trade negotiations with the UAE are advancing well, reflecting our strong bilateral relationship," he stated.

Mr Costa said the agreements would allow both sides to "leverage their respective strengths: the UAE as a dynamic hub in the Gulf and the EU as a single powerful single market and technology leader".

Beyond the benefits of expanding trade, Mr Costa said it was crucial to "weave a global network of co-operation across regions" particularly in such a "multipolar world that faces increasing fragmentation and uncertainty".

The UAE started bilateral engagement with Brussels after EU-Gulf Co-operation Council talks, which started in 1990, were formally suspended in 2008. The European Council head said the bloc was still seeking to expand its partnership with the GCC as a "reliable partner in today's shifting geopolitical environment".

As the EU seeks to strengthen its partnerships across the Gulf, regional conflicts continue to dominate the bulk of discussions, particularly in Gaza, where the war has heightened tensions and underscored the urgent need for co-ordinated international diplomacy.

