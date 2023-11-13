Yandex metrika counter

EU reinforcing patrol mission on Armenian border with Azerbaijan

  • Region
  • Share
EU reinforcing patrol mission on Armenian border with Azerbaijan

"We are reinforcing our mission on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia," said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell after the meeting of the Council of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers, News.az reports.

According to him, the mission will be reinforced with more patrols in sensitive areas of the border.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      