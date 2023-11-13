EU reinforcing patrol mission on Armenian border with Azerbaijan
"We are reinforcing our mission on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia," said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell after the meeting of the Council of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers, News.az reports.
According to him, the mission will be reinforced with more patrols in sensitive areas of the border.