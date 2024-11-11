Yandex metrika counter

EU reiterates readiness to support all efforts for peaceful Caucasus

EU reiterates readiness to support all efforts for peaceful Caucasus

European Council President Charles Michel reiterated EU’s readiness to support all efforts for a stable, peaceful and prosperous Caucasus.

“Congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on hosting the COP29, an important moment to advance the pressing climate agenda,” Michel posted on X after his meeting with the Azerbaijani leader in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

He affirmed the EU’s commitment to delivering on financial solidarity and on joint climate goals.

“We also touched upon all aspects of bilateral relations. And following my exchange with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in Budapest last week, we discussed the state of play of Armenia Azerbaijan normalisation process,” Michel stressed.



The European Council president is visiting Azerbaijan to attend the COP29 climate conference.

News.Az 

