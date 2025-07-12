EU's von der Leyen warns of countermeasures if U.S. 30% tariffs go ahead

The EU is prepared to take the necessary steps to safeguard its interests if the U.S. proceeds with imposing a 30% tariff on European goods starting Aug 1, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Von der Leyen, who heads the EU's executive arm, said in a statement that the bloc remained ready "to continue working towards an agreement by Aug 1".

"Few economies in the world match the European Union's level of openness and adherence to fair trading practices," she continued.

"We will take all necessary steps to safeguard EU interests, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if required."

News.Az