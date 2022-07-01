EU says it may not be possible to cross finish line on Iran nuclear deal

EU says it may not be possible to cross finish line on Iran nuclear deal

Senior Western officials voiced doubts about reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on Thursday, with the European Union saying it "might not make it over the finishing line" and a U.S. official saying the odds had lengthened after this week's failed talks, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The U.N. Security Council met to discuss Iran one day after indirect U.S.-Iran talks ended in Doha with no sign of progress on resurrecting the pact under which Tehran limited its nuclear program in return for relief from U.S., U.N. and EU sanctions.

News.Az