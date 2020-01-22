EU says it will continue to maintain co-op with newly formed parliament of Azerbaijan

The EU will continue to maintain cooperation with the newly formed parliament of Azerbaijan, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas told secki-2020.az.

He said the EU expects that the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan to be conducted in line with the international standards.

Jankauskas hailed Azerbaijan's invitation of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODHIR) and the Council of Europe to observe the parliamentary elections in the country. “Some members of these missions are already in Azerbaijan. Other members of the observation mission will arrive soon. I think we will continue to work together with the newly formed parliament of Azerbaijan to strengthen and develop the EU-Azerbaijan partnership,” he added.

