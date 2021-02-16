EU says project on modernization of vocational education aimed at supporting Azerbaijani youth

+ ↺ − 16 px

An EU-funded project in Azerbaijan on the modernization of the vocational education system is aimed at supporting the local youth, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas said during an online event on Tuesday.

“The implementation of the project called "VET for the Future: Development of VET Providers' Excellence in Azerbaijan" has already begun in a number of Azerbaijani cities,” the ambassador noted.

Calling on the Azerbaijani youth to join this project to improve the professional education, Jankauskas described this project as important for a better future of the country and life in general.

News.Az