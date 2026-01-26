EU sets timeline to end Russian gas and LNG imports

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 27 member states of the European Union have formally adopted a regulation to phase out imports of Russian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) into the EU.

The new rules also introduce measures to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and accelerate the diversification of energy supplies, the European Council said in a statement on Monday, News.Az reports.

The regulation marks a major milestone in implementing the EU’s REPowerEU objective of ending dependence on Russian energy.

Under the regulation, imports of Russian pipeline gas and LNG into the EU will be prohibited. The ban will begin to apply six weeks after the regulation enters into force, while existing contracts will be subject to a transitional period. This phased approach is intended to limit potential impacts on energy prices and markets. A full ban on LNG imports will take effect from the beginning of 2027, followed by a complete ban on pipeline gas imports from autumn 2027.

Before authorising the entry of gas imports into the EU, member states will be required to verify the country of origin where the gas was produced.

Failure to comply with the new rules may lead to significant penalties, including fines of at least €2.5 million for individuals and at least €40 million for companies, or at least 3.5% of a company’s total worldwide annual turnover, or up to 300% of the estimated transaction turnover.

By 1 March 2026, EU member states must prepare national plans outlining how they will diversify gas supplies and address potential challenges related to replacing Russian gas. As part of this process, companies will be required to notify national authorities and the European Commission of any remaining contracts involving Russian gas. Member states that continue to import Russian oil will also be obliged to submit diversification plans.

News.Az