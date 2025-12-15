EU tightens sanctions on Russia's hidden fleet

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union Council has sanctioned five more individuals and four organizations linked to supporting Russia's shadow fleet. The Council of the EU added to its list several businessmen linked – directly or indirectly – to major Russian state-owned oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

All of them operate in an economic sector that provides a significant source of revenue for the Russian government and control vessels that transport crude oil or petroleum products originating in Russia or exported from Russia, while concealing the true origin of the oil and using irregular and high-risk shipping practices.

The new sanctions target shipping companies based in the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Russia that own or manage tankers subject to restrictive measures imposed by the EU or other countries for being part of Russia's shadow fleet.

In total, EU sanctions introduced since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have been applied to more than 2,600 individuals and entities.

On 15 December, the European Union expanded the scope of its sanctions regime against Belarus to cover hybrid unfriendly actions by Belarus against its European neighbours.

In addition, the Council of the EU imposed restrictive measures on a further 12 individuals and 2 organisations over Russia's continued hybrid actions, including foreign information manipulation and cyberattacks against the EU, its member states and partners.

News.Az