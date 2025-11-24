EU tightens visa-free travel rules over migration and security concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has adopted new rules that allow it to suspend visa-free travel for non-EU countries more quickly if migration or security risks arise, as political pressure mounts to tighten border controls across the Schengen Area.

The updated regulations, finalized by the Council of the European Union on November 17, apply to all non-EU countries whose citizens can travel to the Schengen Area without a visa for short stays, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Lower thresholds: The new rules reduce the threshold for triggering a review of visa-free status from a 50% rise in irregular indicators (like asylum claims or overstays) to 30%.

Longer suspension periods: Initial suspensions can now last up to 12 months, with potential extensions of another 24 months, replacing the previous nine- and 18-month limits.

Targeted measures: Suspensions can be applied selectively, for example to diplomats or government officials, rather than all travelers from a country.

Expanded grounds: Visa-free access can now be restricted if a country:

Misaligns with EU visa policies

Operates investor citizenship programs (“golden passports”)

Experiences serious human rights violations or breaches of the UN Charter

Poses hybrid threats or document-security risks

While the mechanism is neutral, the European Commission’s 2024 monitoring report highlighted several countries that could face scrutiny:

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia

Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, Kosovo

All currently meet basic requirements, though challenges such as unfounded asylum claims, irregular stays, and visa-policy gaps remain. Georgia, in particular, faces pressure to address human rights and policy issues urgently.

The reforms coincide with the rollout of two major border systems:

Entry-Exit System (EES): Tracks non-EU citizen entries and exits to detect overstays automatically.

European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS): Requires pre-screened online authorization for travelers from visa-free countries.

These systems will support faster and more accurate application of the new suspension rules.

The EU is facing rising asylum claims and security concerns, fueling calls for stricter controls. The reforms allow national ministers to request Commission reviews of specific cases, making it easier to take action against countries that fail to meet standards. Safeguards are included to ensure that ordinary citizens are not disproportionately affected by extended suspensions.

The changes signal a tougher stance on irregular migration and policy misalignment. Travelers from affected countries could face stricter entry rules and longer visa waits, while the EU gains tools to respond swiftly to evolving security and migration challenges.

News.Az