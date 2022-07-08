EU to support for rehabilitation of landmine victims in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, Azerbaijan faces challenges that are experienced by many European countries in the field of disability. Of course, imposing social policy in Azerbaijan serves to eliminate these challenges,” said Head of the European Union (EU) Representation in Azerbaijan, Peter Mikhalko at the presentation of “Support for reforms in the rehabilitation system of persons with disabilities in Azerbaijan” technical assistance project, News.az reports.

According to the ambassador, demining works in the liberated areas from the occupation are underway and will also be continued from now on: “We will also closely participate in the rehabilitation of persons disabled as a result of mine explosions.”

News.Az