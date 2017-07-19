Euronews presents program about Azerbaijani dolma - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new program "Vkusno" on the Euronews TV channel has been devoted to the national Azerbaijani cuisine.

The program tells about how to cook dolma.

Dolma is one of the ancient national dishes of Azerbaijan. young leaves of different varieties of grapes (arghan and garah shan), cabbage, in some regions (Guba, Gusar) - leaves of other trees - figs, quinces, etc are used in cooking dolma,.

In the summer season, a dolma of three vegetables- eggplant, tomato and sweet pepper - is cooked in Azerbaijan.

In total, there are 10 varieties of dolma in Azerbaijan.

News.Az



