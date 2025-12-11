Europa League Matchday 6: Key clashes and storylines

+ ↺ − 16 px

Europa League Matchday 6 brings decisive fixtures as teams battle for qualification spots, with Scottish rivals Rangers and Celtic facing critical tests and several European heavyweights desperate for points, News.Az reports, citing UEFA.

Early Kick-offs (18:45 CET)

Young Boys vs Lille • Midtjylland vs Genk • Utrecht vs Nottingham Forest •

Ferencváros vs Rangers • GNK Dinamo vs Real Betis • Nice vs Braga •

Ludogorets vs PAOK • Sturm Graz vs Crvena Zvezda • Stuttgart vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Late Kick-offs (21:00 CET)

Celtic vs Roma • Porto vs Malmö • Basel vs Aston Villa •

FCSB vs Feyenoord • Lyon vs Go Ahead Eagles • Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzeň •

Celta vs Bologna • Freiburg vs Salzburg • Brann vs Fenerbahçe

Standout fixtures

Midtjylland vs Genk

Midtjylland, the only side to reach Matchday 5 with a perfect record, suffered their first setback after a 2-1 loss to Roma. Genk, meanwhile, are climbing fast, following a dramatic 4-3 win at Braga and a 2-1 victory over Basel. Midtjylland have lost just one of their last 13 Europa League home games (W6 D6).

Ferencváros vs Rangers

Robbie Keane’s unbeaten Ferencváros impressed with a draw at Fenerbahçe after three wins. Rangers earned their first point of the campaign against Braga but must win in Budapest to stay alive.Keane played twice in the Old Firm derby — one win, one loss.

Celtic vs Roma

Celtic’s comeback win at Feyenoord was one of their standout European results of recent years. Roma, who beat Rangers 2-0 in Glasgow, return to Scotland seeking another big away win. This is the first-ever competitive meeting between Celtic and Roma.

FCSB vs Feyenoord

Both teams sit on three points with identical records (1 win, 4 losses). Another defeat could end their European campaign, making this a high-stakes showdown. Feyenoord have lost 7 of their last 9 UEFA matches.

Lyon and Aston Villa join Midtjylland on 12 points. Lyon host Go Ahead Eagles; Villa travel to Basel.

Nice are the only team yet to earn a point and now welcome seventh-placed Braga.

Ludogorets’ Petar Stanić, the competition’s top scorer after a MD5 hat-trick vs Celta, looks to add more goals as PAOK visit.

News.Az