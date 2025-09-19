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Palestinian Statehood
Tag:
Palestinian Statehood
Israel–Palestine Conflict over the past day
: Escalation in Gaza, diplomatic rifts deepen
25 Sep 2025-10:00
France recognizes Palestinian statehood
23 Sep 2025-00:48
Europe, Canada, and Saudi Arabia challenge Trump on Palestinian statehood
19 Sep 2025-23:58
Trump warns trade deal with Canada ‘very hard’ after Ottawa backs Palestinian statehood
31 Jul 2025-11:09
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